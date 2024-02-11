LETTER: Framingham voters have key race to decide on Massachusetts primary ballot

To the editor:

Every four years, members of Massachusetts political town committees are elected on the presidential primary ballot. These local committees are the building blocks of their respective state political parties. The responsibilities of these committees are to represent their party at the local level, promote the objectives of the party, and work for the nomination and election of party candidates.

The Framingham Democratic Committee has been active in fulfilling these responsibilities for many years.

On the Democratic, Republican and Libertarian ballots, there are opportunities to vote for Senate District State Committee members and Town or Ward Committee members for each party. (Yes, Framingham is a city, but without being divided into wards, we have the political designation of town.) This year, the Framingham Democratic Presidential Primary ballot has a significant local connection, the rare situation of having two slates of candidates competing for membership in the Framingham Democratic Town Committee.

While a voter who is registered in a party is given the ballot for that specific party, independent voters (those not enrolled with a party) can choose any one of the three party ballots. There is an additional reason for Framingham independents to choose a Democratic ballot on March 5: They can make a statement by voting in a contested election for members of the Framingham Democratic Town Committee, more impact than you would have by voting with another party to support or oppose a presidential candidate. Remember the saying, “All politics is local.”

For more than two decades, the Framingham Democratic Presidential Primary ballot has presented a unified and diverse slate of candidates for the local committee who are committed to continuing to represent you and the Democratic Party. But just before the deadline to turn in nomination papers in November, a few individuals began forming a competing slate. Current members offered to include them in a unified slate, but the proposal was rejected. Sadly, two of the names on this second slate are already “life members” of the committee, so have no need to be on the ballot.

Please consider filling in the oval for Group 1 — 34 current members and associate members who are committed to attend meetings, invite speakers, hold forums that are open to the public, advocate for Democratic candidates on all levels, and support important legislation and issues. Even if you do not know every individual candidate personally, they all pledge to work as a team that is engaged, ethical and reflective of our community (both demographically and geographically). Group 1 represents all nine districts, including individuals from communities of color and the immigrant, disability and LGBTQ+ population.

Norma Shulman

Framingham

Editor's note: Norma Shulman is a Democratic State Committee member and a 20-year member of the Framingham Democratic Committee

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Letter to the editor: March 5 primary has key local Democratic vote