LETTER: Free world should put a bounty on Putin’s head

So, the Russians have invaded the sovereign, peaceful, and quiet country of Ukraine. The Russian army is killing everything in its path, including women, children, and even babies. The Russians intend to kill as many Ukrainians as necessary until Ukraine surrenders.

The Russian army is just following Putin’s orders. So, just one person is responsible for the invasion and all the killings. How should the free world respond.

A third world war would probably destroy the planet and all its people. Sanctions hurt Russia as a country, but at the same time the good people of Russia suffer.

If I were asked how to respond, and I haven’t been asked lately, I would recommend that NATO and the free world put a bounty on Putin’s head, a billion-dollar bounty. You might say this is not the way the free world does business. I would say you do whatever you have to do to stay free.

This man Putin is a stone, cold, bloody killer. The free world should treat Putin like a farmer would treat a mad, wild dog that is killing his sheep and cattle and put him in the ground.

— Johnnie R. Prichard, Niceville

