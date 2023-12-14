LETTER: The future of STEM in Massachusetts depends on the CHERISH Act

To the editor:

This letter is in response to a recent column from state Rep. Carmine Gentile, D-Sudbury, about how Early College programs can help fill STEM jobs in Massachusetts

Growing up, I didn't have many biology teachers who looked like me. In grade school, nearly all of my science teachers were white men, and in college, there were even fewer professors of color. I wondered why there weren't more girls and women of color like me in the sciences. When I pursued a teaching career of my own, I realized that increasing educator diversity wasn't only possible, it was vital. And with the CHERISH Act, Massachusetts finally has the chance.

This legislation is crucial because educator diversity has far-reaching impacts, affecting the quality of education and the future of STEM fields. One in three undergraduate students at Framingham State University, where I teach, identify as students of color, yet our faculty demographics do not reflect our student body’s diversity. And low pay and benefits at our public institutions mean that we’re losing talented candidates to other colleges and careers. We are missing out on opportunities to help students see themselves reflected in their teachers and mentors, which is crucial for fostering an inclusive and equitable learning environment.

The CHERISH Act is groundbreaking legislation aimed at transforming public higher education in Massachusetts by tackling the equity gap. First, it would make college truly debt-free for all students across the Commonwealth. Second, the legislation would address the chronically low pay of our public higher ed faculty, which is far below other universities, and create high-quality workplaces with fair wages and benefits to attract and retain faculty and staff, especially from underrepresented communities.

The need for educator diversity in Massachusetts, especially in STEM fields, is undeniable. The CHERISH Act presents a game-changing opportunity to address this gap. By supporting this legislation, we can cultivate a more inclusive and equitable educational system that benefits students, the future of STEM and our economy.

Cara Pina

Framingham State University biology professor

