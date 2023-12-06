Articles and news reports have pointed to Alabama's third graders' dismal reading. I have written a few to bring attention to this critical issue. My calls for education officials to remedy this dilemma have yet to be answered, except for promises that new reading programs and state legislation will raise scores — "next year." The reality is Alabama schoolchildren are near the bottom of all states on standardized reading assessments, better than Arkansas and Louisiana.

Our State Legislature passed a bill setting standards for the Alabama Course of Study (The Literacy Act of 2019). The minimum score required for third graders to pass reading is one point above the lowest level (partial reading skills) to move to fourth grade.

The State Superintendent recommended that the Alabama Board of Education (ABOE) pass a multi-million dollar comprehensive reading program known as the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP). With the support of Gov. Kay Ivey, the ABOE passed low-expectations program.

At a September 2023 ABOE meeting, the governor approved the board's vote to lower the passing score set by the Literacy Act by two points, below grade-level reading. In response to the sagging student achievement, State Superintendant Eric Mackey said: "This is a typical thing that all testing adminstrators do." Really?

Gov. Ivey has become one of the most popular and effective governors Alabama has had. She's stood for our values and brought progress. However, I recommend she take a close look at the unacceptable achievements of our children and take whatever actions necessary to stop this nonsense.

Dr. David Nichols, Montgomery

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Letter: Gov. Ivey ignores low reading scores in Alabama