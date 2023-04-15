Letter home by US reporter jailed in Russia reveals debt to mother's cookery

Evan Gershkovich - AFP

An American reporter jailed by Russia has said his mother’s cooking had prepared him well for the gruel served for breakfast by his prison guards.

In his first letter since being arrested and charged with espionage, Evan Gershkovich told his family he was “not losing hope”.

The Wall Street Journal, the newspaper Mr Gershkovich works for in Russia, published extracts from a letter its correspondent had sent to his parents in Philadelphia. The letter was written in Russian and dated April 5.

“Mum, you unfortunately, for better or worse, prepared me well for jail food,” he wrote. “In the morning, for breakfast, they give us hot creamed wheat, oatmeal cereal or wheat gruel. I am remembering my childhood.”

Russia's FSB security service arrested Mr Gershkovich on March 29 while he was on a reporting trip to Yekaterinburg in Russia's Ural mountains. He was officially charged with spying last week. He denies the charges.

Mr Gershkovich, 31, is a respected reporter and has official accreditation from the Russian ministry of foreign affairs. His parents both emigrated from the Soviet Union to the United States in 1979 and Mr Gershkovich grew up speaking Russian at home.

He also told his parents in the letter that he loved them and he had not given up hope of seeing them again soon.

“I want to say that I am not losing hope,” he wrote. “I read. I exercise. And I am trying to write.”

Protesters - Getty

Mr Gershkovich is being held in Russia's notorious Lefortovo prison in Moscow, where the Kremlin sends its most high-profile prisoners before they go on trial. People who have been inside the prison have said that he will be held in near-total isolation, although he will have access to a prison library.

So far, only Mr Gershkovich's lawyer has seen him. He hasn't been allowed visits from friends, family or US diplomats, although he confirmed in his letter that he had received a "care" package which contained slippers, toiletries, T-shirts and socks.

His mother, Ella Milman, told the Wall Street Journal that she felt great joy at receiving the letter.

"These are my son’s words, not someone else telling me,” she said. “And his spirit is shining.”

Mr Gershkovich is the first American journalist to be imprisoned by the Russian authorities and accused of spying since 1986. The US government has demanded his immediate release but analysts believe the Kremlin may want to use him as a pawn for future prisoner swaps.