Letter: Some Illinois policies don't make any sense

Why did almost 84,000 residents leave Illinois in 2023? Could it be that Illinois has the second highest property and fuel taxes in the country? Only California taxes higher.

Could it be because we have a very liberal legislature and governor, and that they welcome criminals and illegals into our "sanctuary" cities?

Our governor has boasted that Illinois will be the first state to bar any book banning policies that will remove books from our public libraries. This means that sexually explicit LGBTQ+ books could be allowed in public elementary school libraries.

More: Your turn: The Colorado Supreme Court made a mistake removing Trump from the ballot

It doesn't matter that they may not be age appropriate. That is not something anyone should be boasting about.

It is highly inappropriate that our elementary aged children should have access to books that depict this type of content. "Woke" liberals think that it is ok.

The governor also bragged about signing SB1 in 2019 making Illinois the first state in the Midwest to phase in raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025. I believe that the minimum wage should have been raised yearly each time the cost of living allowance (COLA) was increased.

Raising the minimum wage too fast will have a detrimental effect on our economy and will have repercussions on those on the lower wage ladder also.

They will still be on the lower rung as prices increase for commodities and services to accommodate higher minimum wages. Increasing the minimum wage beyond COLA will result in job losses, automation of jobs, and fewer work hours.

Consumers will seek more competitive outlets. Prices in our local groceries have been ridiculously raised already. As prices rise, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which affects COLA, will rise and it becomes a vicious cycle as everyone demands higher wages and benefits.

Raising minimum wages may move the goalposts but it will not improve the economy in the long run. So, what is the answer? The answer is to improve workers job skills and education. It is not dropping out of school.

Our governor also happily signed legislation allowing the abortion of the viable unborn right up to the moment of birth for any reason, including for the mother's convenience.

Liberals do not always uphold traditional marriage or Christian values.

We will all be judged and have repercussions for the choices we make in this life. Ungodly and stupid choices have consequences.

Another liberal policy that doesn't make sense is Biden's open border policy that allows up to 12,000 illegal immigrants, many criminals, possible terrorists, and illicit drugs to cross daily.

He has done nothing to stem the flow. Perhaps the year 2024 will show an improvement, however, as a recent comic strip stated, "'dream on".

Thomas Mosher, Victoria

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Letter: Some liberal policies don't make any sense