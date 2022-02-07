Letter: What are Indiana lawmakers thinking when it comes relaxing gun laws?

Typing on a keyboard

In one recent edition of The Herald-Times, I read an article about our president's plan to travel to NYC, a city NOT dissimilar to Indianapolis in terms of violent crimes, next week to discuss combating gun crime and a second article about a serious violent felon being charged with attempted murder and possessing a gun in Bloomington.

And I wonder, "What could Indiana legislators be thinking when they are pushing to allow anyone who can legally carry a weapon to do so without a license?" Have these legislators lived long in the U.S.? Could they possibly be aware of the tens of thousands of deaths due to gun violence in this country every year? Do they not know that in 2021 there were almost 700 mass shooting incidents (defined as a shooting where four or more people, excluding the perpetrator(s), were injured or killed). How could they be ignorant of and insensitive to this epidemic of violence? And why aren't people of good will, conscience and compassion for others not rebelling loudly against this insanity?

Help me, folks. I am at a loss. How do we stop this insanity?

Gail Merrill, Bloomington

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Letter: Epidemic of gun violence must stop