The Daily News recently published articles on the so-called “insurrection.”I could be wrong, but in my 38 years of military service, I have never come across any plans where it was considered a danger that unarmed people could overthrow the U.S. government.

Yes, some people crossed the line and damaged property. Question: Should they be charged?

Before you answer, ask yourself do you believe in “equal” justice under the law. All laws should apply to everyone “equally,” not based on views. If so, do you question why the Department of Justice is not going after, with equal vigor, those involved in the nearly 375 riots the previous summer?

Those who caused over $2 billion in damage, killed over two dozen people (do you know the names of innocents as Dorn and Anderson), sent over 2,400 officers to the hospital, burned buildings, and looted millions. Why hasn’t the DOJ charged them or dropped the charges for virtually everyone involved in those riots? What about Antifa and BLM who surrounded the White House, with the president and Congress people inside? Or set fires to a D.C. church?

I do not condone illegally entering and damaging government property. However, the DOJ seems more interested in “selective” justice. Since when can cops murder an unarmed person trespassing? Ashley was no threat to anyone.

President Trump authorized up to 20,000 National Guard troops for the day. Authorizing/deploying are two distinct steps. Why did House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser decline that assistance? What were their motives?

Harris comparing Jan 6. to Pearl Harbor and 9/11 was beyond sick. People who break the law should be charged based on the crime, not political views.

— Dennis Billings, Fort Walton Beach

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: LETTER: Insurrection? DOJ seems more interested in 'selective' justice