Letter: ISU’s graduate student workers deserve a union

We’re living through an important time for American workers of all stripes.

As a new labor movement sweeps across the country, workers are coming together in solidarity to combat stagnate wages, poor working conditions, and the endless slashing of employee benefits.

Academia is no different. The corporatization of higher education has impacted all who depend on its systems; students pay outrageous tuition costs, faculty have taken on heavier teaching loads and are receiving less institutional support for their research, and staff face the same concerns weighing on most of America’s working population.

Not least of the groups impacted by academia’s systemic issues is graduate students. As colleges cut costs at all costs, graduate student workers have taken on more teaching responsibilities for wages that, already low, never keep pace with inflation and certainly don’t reflect the dedication and expertise the position requires.

Following the lead of successful unionization efforts from graduate student workers at universities like the University of Michigan, Yale, and the University of Southern California, graduate student workers at Iowa State University are coming together to demand a union vote and make their collective voice heard. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, founding members of Graduate Student Voices (GSV) attempted to bring attention to safety concerns for graduate student teachers, who were sometimes expected to teach in person despite safety concerns and who had little ability to take time off when illness hit. When concerns weren’t addressed, GSV officially formed and began efforts to unionize ISU’s graduate student workers.

“Graduate students were expected to continue teaching in person without appropriate PPE,” said Sarah Chase, a leader in the graduate student worker unionization effort at ISU. “[Graduate student workers] were really frustrated that our safety didn’t seem to matter.”

But this was only the tip of the iceberg. COVID safety began the conversation, but as graduate student workers talked and shared their experiences, they recognized a number of other issues that they didn’t think could go unaddressed.

A dedicated team at GSV has been collecting stories from graduate student workers throughout the fall semester that identify these issues and the impact they have on our graduate student workers’ lives. Sharing these stories with the public is meant to demonstrate the absolute necessity of a union. A union would ensure graduate student workers’ collective bargaining power with the university, help meet unaddressed needs, and support a healthy workplace for all. All graduate student workers who shared their stories have been anonymized.

Key among graduate student workers’ concerns are the disparate and frequently unlivable wages at ISU. Set by the Iowa Board of Regents, the current minimum salary for a graduate student worker working through the academic year (late-August to early-May) is $21,329. This number increases to $26,059 if a graduate student worker receives an appointment that lasts the entire year, though a year-long appointment is extremely rare. Graduate student workers frequently find their stipends difficult to live off of, especially in the current economic climate where inflation and housing costs are skyrocketing. “When you have people not getting paid enough, it becomes an equity issue,” one graduate student, Cameron, said. “In order for you to afford grad school, you either need to come into it with wealth or you go into debt. Or, you need to work two other jobs.”

Many graduate students are also concerned about how thinly spread they’ve become as graduate school demands more and more commitment with pay that doesn’t fully account for the dedication, expertise, and work expected. Another student, Josie, explained how difficult it had become to balance her assistantship with all the duties expected of her as a graduate student, said, “The fact is that juggling all those responsibilities doesn’t allow you to be present in your classes. And on top of it all, how am I supposed to pay my bills on time and make rent?”

Graduate student workers are trained, skilled professionals who often aren’t paid in a way that reflects their time and abilities. Cameron recognizes the economic challenges are often a struggle across the board at universities but returns to her concerns about equity, saying, “It’s an issue across the system. But the system of having graduate students doing heavy amounts of teaching labor and then paying them less than other instructors is not an alright way to save money.”

Like many other students, Josie was frustrated not just by the workload and stipend, but also by the poor institutional support ISU offers graduate student workers with budding careers. Traditionally, one benefit of attending graduate school has been the funding and opportunities universities provide to network and develop a career. “I aspire to be part of spaces that co-create,” Josie says. “I want to be among emerging leaders in our field, but there are no funds and no support to do that.”

Raising further concerns about the benefits offered to graduate student workers, multiple students have mentioned graduate student insurance in conversations about the need for a union. As one graduate student worker explained, he hit his dental insurance annual maximum almost as soon as he got to ISU. “I needed to have a root canal done on two teeth,” Brad explained. “Between those root canals and the two permanent fillings I needed, I paid over $1,500 even with insurance and will have to pay all of my dental costs for the rest of the year.” Brad hopes the collective bargaining power of a graduate student workers’ union would help provide sufficient insurance to graduate students. “Dental insurance [in general] is broken on a number of levels,” he added, “but it doesn’t have to be.”Other students, who do not wish to be directly quoted, have pointed out that their role as a parent is made unnecessarily difficult by being a graduate student at ISU. Multiple factors contribute to this including difficulty obtaining childcare (on or off campus), stipend sizes which become even less livable when a graduate student worker needs to support a family, and workload that often spills into family hours. According to graduate student workers who are also parents, this all seems to indicate that insufficient attention is paid to the diverse needs of graduate students. This concern extends to other elements of identity that can make working as a graduate student employee more difficult, including international status and physical ability. As some GSV members explained in conversation, it seems the ideal graduate student at ISU is a student with minimal healthcare needs, without their own family, and young enough that concerns like savings and retirement can be reasonably ignored. In reality, this is not the case.

Perhaps no one understands these needs as deeply as Sarah Chase, who describes their dedication to GSV and the graduate student workers it represents. “I saw a need for graduate student voices (no pun intended) to be taken more seriously by folks who have the power to make changes, be that admin or the Iowa Board of Regents,” Chase said.

Recognizing this need, Chase took on responsibilities for GSV: weekly tabling, organizing meetings, and joining the steering committee. However, just as they were motivated by the need for representation and support, they were also motivated by the possibility that some needs could be addressed. “[As I worked] I learned more about unionizing and the potential power of solidarity and collective bargaining,” Chase said, “and also [the power of] having a community of support that focuses on graduate student workers.”

Graduate student workers have a diverse set of reasons for supporting GSV’s unionizing efforts, ranging from healthcare and childcare needs to concerns about pay and workload. However, like Sarah Chase, all GSV supporters also lean on the hope that unionizing and bringing their voices together creates the possibility to address graduate student workers’ needs.

It often seems that these needs can be lost under the label “student.” It’s easy to forget that these “students” are also workers; workers who require expertise and one or more degrees to do their work, workers who support faculty research and innovation in their assistantship positions and who often innovate themselves, workers who teach hundreds of undergraduate students every semester and lay groundwork for their education, workers who are intelligent, dedicated, and become a boon to the university as their careers develop and they themselves become leaders in their fields. To give the last word to Graduate Student Voices, as one graduate student said, “Graduate students get squeezed because their labor is seen as a cost and not an investment. We need to show those in charge that they need to invest in us. When they do, they’re investing in the future of academia.”

Graduate Student Voices at Iowa State University

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Letter: ISU’s graduate student workers deserve a union