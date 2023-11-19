Letter: We need to keep federal education funding

To the Editor:

The Joint Working Group on Federal Education Funding of the Tennessee Legislature is considering whether to decline several billion dollars of federal funding for education because of conditions attached to acceptance.

Instead, there is a proposal for Tennessee to use state dollars to fund many of these programs − importantly, programs aimed at helping special needs children, the underserved poor, and underfunded rural school systems.

It is worth noting that the federal funds are tax dollars paid by the citizens of Tennessee and other states through income taxes and taxes on goods and services, money that we have already paid and will continue to pay. If the Legislature decides to self-fund these programs, we will, in effect, end up paying double taxes, because the federal taxes will not be reduced (these dollars will go elsewhere), and our taxes alone will be used to fund these programs.

Refusing this funding because the administration does not like the strings attached is bad for all Tennesseans, and I urge readers to write to Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, Sen. Ken Yager, and Reps. John Ragan and Monty Fritts to ask them not to decline this funding.

Chris Wieland

Oak Ridge

Eleese Meschery, bottom left, holds a sign as she listens to Austin Reid, senior legislative director for the National Conference of State Legislatures, during a joint working group on federal education funding at the Cordell Hull State Office Building on Nov. 8 in Nashville.

