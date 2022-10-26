Editor, Register-Mail: Sorensen versus King is an interesting matchup — a former weatherman against a veteran who was narrowly defeated two years ago by a popular and experienced incumbent. Since then the district boundaries have been gerrymandered by Illinois’ one-party government, comparisons with the past election are inexact.

With Republicans predicted to win the House, King would have her pick of committee assignments, certainly Defense or Veterans Affairs (Lane Evans’ old post) if she wanted, while Sorensen might get the Department of Commerce, because it supervises the National Weather Service.

Despite the prospect of war with Russia, Iran, China or North Korea being higher than we have seen it in recent years, our military is weaker than it was two years ago. King is the more likely to help turn this around.

Inflation is a world-wide problem now, but here it was made worse by unnecessary “emergency” spending. King is the more likely to restrain this.

Attack ads are out of control. I’d say to ignore any that say “XX is bad for Illinois.” But you might think about those which say the same about XY. — William Urban, Monmouth

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: LETTER: King might help strengthen military if elected