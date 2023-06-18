Letter: Kudos to Greenville County Council for addressing affordable housing need

Greenville County has faced unprecedented growth in the past decade, with another 200,000 people projected to move here by 2040.

On the surface, it seems more people means more tax revenue, but with mass sprawling growth, providing services becomes more expensive. This, along with infrastructure strains, declining revenues, and inflation, paints a grim picture.

We have not adjusted millage in our county for 28 years, even with the massive change in the Consumer Price Index. It is a feat that we have been able to put most of this expense onto new residents; however, that equation has become unbalanced.

As the need for more services, predominantly in public safety such as EMS and the Sheriff’s Office, has grown, so have our costs. Currently, 83% of the county budget goes to staffing.

Additionally, costs of living have grown incredibly fast in the past five years. Currently, according to estimates, 80% of people in the housing market are priced out of buying a home. Affordable Upstate says county rents have risen 20%. (Often these payments are higher than the average mortgage in Greenville County.)

In the amended county budget, more than $5 million over two years has been allocated to housing affordability. It’s the first time the county has allocated local dollars to this effort. This investment is necessary to preserve housing affordability for those in our community facing higher rents, but also those who need home repairs to make sure they can age in place.

Our council, with its proposed amendments, has balanced our budget while reducing the proposed millage of 11 points to 7. Council members listened to feedback, rolled their sleeves up, and led to ensure Greenville County is safe, vibrant, and thriving for all.

We thank the Council for its leadership.

Dawn Dowden

Greenville Affordable Housing Coalition

John Lattimore

Habitat for Humanity of Greenville

