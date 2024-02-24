LETTER: Legislators should support community solar program to help stabilize climate

To the Editor:

Thank you for publishing Elena Weissmann and James Feinstein’s op-ed piece on community solar power ("Massachusetts Legislature must expand community solar to low-income households"). As the article points out, lower-income ratepayers are often excluded from solar energy options because their homes are unsuitable for rooftop solar panels or initial investments are too high to afford.

But community solar is affordable and accessible to all, from mansions in Sudbury to modest apartments in downtown Framingham. Also, if widely adopted, it will be a major component of stabilizing our climate, so that flooding like which was experienced last fall in Leominster can be prevented from becoming a regular occurrence.

Solar energy is for all, not just for the relatively well heeled. This legislation will help level the playing field. We should ask our representatives in the State House to support it.

Christopher M. O’Keeffe

Marlborough

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Marlborough resident: Community solar legislation is a great program