Letter: NC speaker has chance to demonstrate Second Amendment support

Feb. 5, 2024

The Honorable Tim Moore, Speaker

16 West Jones Street, Room 2304, Raleigh, NC 27601

Representative Grey Mills

300 N. Salisbury Street, Room 635, Raleigh, NC 27603-5925

Dear Speaker Moore and Representative Mills:

I was relieved to hear that in a public meeting Monday, Rep. Mills said the reason you have not brought House Bill 189 (“Freedom to Carry NC”) to the floor is that the North Carolina Senate refuses to hear the bill.

Since the problem reportedly lies in the Senate, and at a critical time when both of you are running for Congress, this gives you a unique opportunity to demonstrate to Second Amendment advocates that you strongly support the Constitution and Bill of Rights by publicly vowing to give HB 189 a hearing in the upcoming short session of the North Carolina House. This would, of course, allow us to focus our efforts on the Senate, where Rep. Mills alleges that the problem lies.

It is unfortunate that Speaker Moore’s Grass Roots North Carolina “Remember in November” objective candidate evaluation suffered slightly due to the last-minute decision to deny HB 189 a floor vote. Although GRNC’s candidate evaluations have already been released, our GRNC Political Victory Fund candidate recommendations are due to be released, meaning that time is short.

As both of you campaign for Congress, I look forward to telling Second Amendment voters that you stood strong for the Constitution by publicly vowing to give House Bill 189 a prompt hearing.

Armatissimi e liberissimi,*

F. Paul Valone is president of Grass Roots North Carolina, Executive Director of Rights Watch International and a radio host of "Guns, Politics and Freedom."

*First spoken by Niccolo Machiavelli, the father of modern power politics, with reference to the universally armed and therefore unconquerable Swiss, Armatissimi e liberissimi means “most armed, most free.” As an expression of the importance of the right to arms to freedom, it is GRNC’s credo.

