LETTER: It's no wonder Cutshaw resigned from Walton TDC

The director of administration since 2016 for the Walton County Tourist Development Council, Jason Cutshaw, just resigned unexpectedly.

Cutshaw, along with Brian Kellenberger, director of operations, have been running the TDC since May 2021, when county commissioners fired Jay Tusa, executive director for five years ... after they fired Jim Bagby, executive director for two and a half years ... after they fired Dawn Moliterno, executive director for two and a half years, etc. And since Tusa was fired, Cutshaw and Kellenberger reported directly to a county administrator, not a TDC executive director.

Over the past 10 years, tourism has exploded. But the BCC never seems happy. Could it be the problem is with them, not the TDC?

Tourism, the largest business in the county, is managed by five commissioners: none is from South Walton; none has a business education, financial or marketing expertise, or relevant executive experience.

Many South Walton residents are frustrated with crowded roads, parking problems, bad behavior, drugs, etc. On the other hand, those who rely on tourism like being fully booked.

South Walton is the “Golden Goose.” The permanent population of the county is about 70,000, but 4.5 million people visit annually. The 5% bed tax revenue amounted to $57 million in 2021, plus all the sales tax tourists generate.

South Walton bed tax revenue must be spent in South Walton, but the BCC would like to spend some on projects not allowed by state statute.

And Tony Cornman, new deputy county administrator, appointed Kellenberger, who has no marketing or financial experience, as TDC head. Apparently, he doesn’t know he lacks the authority to do that.

No wonder Cutshaw wants out.

— Art Miller, former TDC treasurer and board member, Miramar Beach

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: LETTER: It's no wonder Cutshaw resigned from Walton County Florida TDC