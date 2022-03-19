LETTER: Not the first time this has happened

Written more than 200 years ago by Victor Hugo about a different autocrat with visions of world conquest, these words apply just as well today to Vladimir Putin.

“The excessive weight of this man in human destiny upset the balance. This one individual alone weighed more than the population of the world. This plethora of all human vitality concentrated in a single head, the world going to the brain of one man, would be mortal to civilization if it were to go on. The moment had come for the incorruptible supreme equity to sort things out. The fuming blood, the overflowing cemeteries, the mothers in tears — these are powerful pleas for the defense. He had been impeached before the Infinite, and his fall had been decreed. He was embarrassing God.”

— Charles Perez, Fort Walton Beach

