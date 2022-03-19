LETTER: Not the first time this has happened

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Letter to the editor
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Written more than 200 years ago by Victor Hugo about a different autocrat with visions of world conquest, these words apply just as well today to Vladimir Putin.

“The excessive weight of this man in human destiny upset the balance. This one individual alone weighed more than the population of the world. This plethora of all human vitality concentrated in a single head, the world going to the brain of one man, would be mortal to civilization if it were to go on. The moment had come for the incorruptible supreme equity to sort things out. The fuming blood, the overflowing cemeteries, the mothers in tears — these are powerful pleas for the defense. He had been impeached before the Infinite, and his fall had been decreed. He was embarrassing God.”

— Charles Perez, Fort Walton Beach

Share your opinion with a Letter to the Editor here

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: LETTER: Not the first time this has happened

Recommended Stories

  • Munster veteran in Poland helping Ukrainian refugees

    "They're just doing as much as they can there to help humans in need, which is what we all should strive for," his wife said.

  • How Kremlin accounts manipulate Twitter

    One of the prime sources for fake news on Twitter comes straight from the Kremlin's network of Twitter accounts.

  • Maryland, Georgia announce gas tax holidays as federal efforts stall in Congress

    States are taking the lead on suspending gas taxes to help lower prices at the pump as legislation for a federal fuel tax holiday hits roadblocks in Congress.

  • President Joe Biden has Jackson State upsetting LSU in his Women's NCAA Tournament bracket

    President Joe Biden tweeted his bracket. He has Jackson State beating LSU on Saturday,

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Kyiv mayor: Russians missiles hit residential neighborhood with preschoolUkraine’s ambassador disputes letter asking U.S. for resistance supportUN warns Ukraine's food supply chain is "falling apart"The "kamikaze" drones the U.S. is giving to UkraineUN: 6.5 million people displaced inside UkraineZelensky says hundreds still trapped under theater bombed by RussiaNASA head says Russia is still committed to International Space StationBurger King business partner refuses to close Russian

  • Last apps standing?: Telegram, WhatsApp duck Russia bans

    Chat platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram have avoided being blocked by Russia -- unlike some of the world's biggest social networks -- in a tenuous tolerance that experts warn could end suddenly.

  • Satellite images reveal damage and debris in the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Kyiv

    The photos by Maxar Technologies show the havoc that Russian forces have brought during the invasion of Ukraine.

  • At least 5 dead in Missouri interstate crash involving dozens of vehicles

    At least five people are dead and a major interstate was shut down after a fiery crash with dozens of vehicles in Missouri, authorities said Thursday.

  • Instagram Influencer Accused of Skipping Out on $40K Bill

    Astrid Stawiarz/GettyInstagram “influencer” Caroline Calloway is accused of ducking out on a more than $40,000 rent bill during her move from her West Village studio earlier this month.Calloway—who was the subject of a March 7 article documenting the move—left having last paid the $2,734.64 rent in September 2020, according to a civil complaint filed by her landlord in New York County Supreme Court.The allegations add to a long list of controversies for Calloway, who gained notoriety after secur

  • Guest Opinion: How upping domestic oil production helps Putin

    Vladimir Putin wants our continued overreliance on fossil fuels. With it comes the leverage he and his oligarchs have on the U.S. and Europe.

  • Russia warns it has the ‘might’ to put enemies ‘in their place’ after Biden calls Putin war criminal

    ‘Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place,’ says former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev

  • William And Kate Made A *Festive* Appearance At A St. Patrick's Day Parade

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles as they attended the 1st Battalion Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade in Aldershot, England on March 17, 2022.

  • 13-year-old was driving truck involved in crash that killed 9 in Texas, NTSB says

    Six University of the Southwest students and one faculty member were killed.

  • Why the U.S. fears Russia's potential use of chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine

    To understand how chemical and biological weapons work, why they’re controversial and the kind of destruction they cause, Yahoo News spoke to Daniel Gerstein, a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, an American global policy think tank.

  • Emergency services film Kyiv firefighters after rocket strikes

    STORY: Several floors of the building were still ablaze hours after the attack in the Podilskyi district of the capital.Scared survivors described how they scrambled for cover whilst others said they slept "between two walls" in a hallway as pre-emptive protection of any attack.One person was killed and four others were wounded when parts of a Russian missile fell on a residential building in the northern part of Kyiv on Friday morning, emergency services officials said.Video taken by the State Emergency Services of Ukraine matched publicly available images of a nearby school and pre-school on Google Maps.Kyiv and its Western allies say Russia launched the war to subjugate a neighbour Putin calls an artificial state.Russia says it is carrying out a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine.

  • 13-year-old was driving truck that collided with college golf teams in crash that killed nine

    A 13-year-old boy was driving the pickup truck that collided with a van carrying two college golf teams, killing nine, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced on Thursday.The board's vice chairman, Bruce Landsberg, told The Associated Press that the truck that the teen was driving blew a tire prior to it crashing into the van carrying the University of the Southwest's men's and women's golf teams.Landsberg did not disclose how...

  • 6th person dies from pileups on foggy Missouri interstate

    The number of deaths has risen to six from a series of fiery chain-reaction crashes involving dozens of vehicles on a fog-covered interstate in southeast Missouri, officials said Friday. The Mississippi County coroner confirmed a sixth death overnight, following the report Thursday of five deaths and many injuries in the pileups, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Kinder said. The first pileup started in the southbound lanes, “then migrated to the northbound lanes,” Kinder said, snaring 47 vehicles — including several semitrailers — in the wreckage.

  • Free Agency-palooza, Part II: Baker's Cleveland meltdown, fake Watson trades, Von secures the bag in Buffalo

    Charles Robinson is joined by Josh Norris of Underdog Fantasy to recap the latest wild stories from this week, starting off with the apparent irreconcilable differences between Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.

  • UPDATE 1-Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place

    Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the United States had stoked "disgusting" Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia to its knees. "It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place," Medvedev said.

  • Former Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison cautions U.S. against joining Ukraine war

    The NATO Alliance has held together since the start of the Russian invasion. That's due in part to the efforts of former Texas Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison, who lives in Dallas after serving as President Donald Trump's ambassador to NATO.