LETTER: NRT Bus says it remains dedicated to partnership with Framingham Public Schools

To the editor:

In response to a news story published Jan. 12 about NRT Bus and the City of Framingham's ongoing partnership, we want to clarify the current situation for our loyal drivers and the community members we proudly serve.

First and foremost: NRT Bus remains dedicated to our partnership with Framingham Public Schools and intends to continue providing student transportation services. The recently published news article wrongly states that NRT Bus has "requested to terminate its contract with the city" in recent correspondence with the City of Framingham. Indeed, we are in constant communication with Framingham officials about transportation services, but our plan is to negotiate any future contracts openly and honestly.

It comes as no surprise to the community that there is an ongoing school bus driver shortage in Massachusetts and nationwide. At NRT Bus, we are utilizing every tool and resource to recruit and retain drivers. This includes providing signing bonuses, pay raises and offering free CDL training to interested drivers (obtaining a license can cost more than $2,000).

It has been challenging, but we are devoted to our drivers and to the communities we serve. We take great pride in our responsibility to safely transport students to and from school each day and will remain focused on doing just that.

Tim Sheehan

Chelmsford

Senior Vice President, NRT Bus

