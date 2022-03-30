Letter: Ohio law shields rapists, pedophiles, woman who says she was abused by doctor says

"Gavel" is a public sculpture set in a pool outside the building housing the Ohio Supreme Court in downtown Columbus.

The Ohio Supreme Court today will consider whether 'tort reform” should shield rapists and pedophiles from being held fully accountable for the permanent harm they cause their victims.

I wanted to reach out with my story because this is the only way I know of to stop predators.

In 2018, I visited a Columbus-area doctor that appeared to have the credentials to help me. During the first couple of visits, I felt comfortable and confident that his treatments were working and I thought his expertise fit my needs perfectly.

However, on the third visit he crossed a line as a doctor and a human by violating me and sexually assaulted me at the end of the appointment. I was stunned and froze out of fear.

How could the person I trusted and turned to for help use this as an opportunity to hurt me emotionally and physically?

I reported my assault to the police, however, no arrest or criminal charge came out of it. I later learned that arrests only happen in 5% of all sexual assaults.

I had no choice but to turn to a civil lawsuit to hold this doctor accountable. I did this knowing no amount of money will stop this incident from haunting me and I, like all survivors, wish daily that it never happened.

I favor eliminating the government-mandated cap on damages of "tort reform" because the goal is to stop the bad actors, no matter what their walk of life, means, profession, (in my case a "doctor") who are grossly overstepping and protect the general public.

Eliminating the protections of "tort reform" hits these perpetrators where it hurts the most, their wallet, while making their victims whole.

Shannon Goode, Columbus

