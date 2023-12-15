Letter: Oklahoma's Republican leadership apparently sees DEI as an enemy to be eradicated

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order requiring state agencies and institutions of higher education in Oklahoma to review diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) positions and programs with the aim of eliminating positions and personnel.

Stitt referred to his action as an “anti-discrimination order.” Really? Sounds to me more like an attempt to cover up generations of discrimination. State schools Superintendent Ryan Walters this fall required school systems across the state to document their expenditures on DEI, calling them Marxist. Norman Sen. Rob Standridge reports filing four anti-DEI bills for consideration in the next legislative session. Why is so much attention being paid to DEI?

Recently Oklahoma observed the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre. How many of you learned about this in your required Oklahoma history class in high school? Currently, much media attention is generated by the recent release of the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon," based on David Grann’s book documenting the Osage Reign of Terror in 1920s Oklahoma. Did you learn anything about the wide scale murder and exploitation of Osage people in your Oklahoma history class?

These are but two examples of the need for a broader understanding of the challenges faced by Oklahoma residents based solely on their race. Persons identifying as LGBTQ+ have entered the mainstream in all sectors of society, but I bet half of you reading this letter can’t correctly identify each of the letters in the acronym. Perhaps a DEI workshop could help with that.

Gov. Stitt talks often of his goal for Oklahoma to become a top 10 state. DEI programs support rather than hinder this goal. A study conducted by McKinsey & Co. found that ethnically diverse companies are 35% more likely to have financial returns above their respective national industry medians. Gender diverse companies are 15% more likely to outperform their respective national industry medians.

Republican leadership of this state apparently sees DEI as an enemy to be eradicated. However, higher education and the business community tout DEI as a way of improving humanity rather than test scores.

Diversity, equity and inclusion are three closely linked values held by many organizations that are working to be supportive of different groups of individuals, including people of different races, ethnicities, religions, abilities, genders and sexual orientations. Despite what Gov. Stitt, Sen. Standridge and Superintendent Walters claim, DEI programs are good for higher education and the business community.

Dale Wares

Dale Wares is a retired social worker who lives in Oklahoma City.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Higher education, business community say DEI improves humanity