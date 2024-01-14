Letter: Outside influences damaging children's education

Our Wichita Falls area readers reflect many diverse opinions and viewpoints. Letters to the Editor are written by members of our local community and reflect their personal beliefs, not those of the Times Record News. The opinion of these letters is neither endorsed nor opposed by the Times Record News.

My favorite quote from a student when I was a principal was, “I wanna be a principal when I grow up cuz all she does is walk the halls and hug the kids.”

I still have a heart for educating children and it bothers me that we are enabling outside influences to damage our children’s spirits while at the same time destroying their education.

If you are a concerned parent or grandparent, you might want to investigate “Amplify Texas,” which might be coming to a school near you. It is another program that sounds really good, especially if you look at all of their advertised sites. I even liked the sound of it, until I did a little more research and discovered who is behind it, how much money is being paid for it, and what it seeks to promote. If you live in Texas, you might ask your superintendent or board members about it.

Some of the harmful elements mentioned that parents and teachers find objectionable are sexualizing children, promoting transgender ideology, undermining the authority of parents and traditional values, overexposure to myths and gods, as well as requiring students to view books and images to which you might not want your child exposed.

Abraham Lincoln said, “The philosophy of the school room in one generation will be the philosophy of government in the next.” You can stop it if you are willing to get in the fight.

Billie Gorham

