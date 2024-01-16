Letter: Pardon Trump? How stupid
To the Editor:
I see from The Oak Ridger that Republicans propose to pardon Donald Trump so we can “move on." This would fall under my proposed criminal stupidity statute. The law recognizes ordinary negligence and criminal negligence. Why not recognize ordinary and criminal stupidity?
We have endured an attempted coup. A clumsy and inept coup, but a coup nonetheless. I cannot imagine a more serious threat to our country and our democracy. The worst thing we could do is to ignore an action that injured and killed police officers and threatened the life of the vice president.
Some will contend that they were just bluffing and wouldn’t have carried out the threat. They had a rope, built a scaffold, and broke into the building where he was. That is close enough for me. Try writing a threatening letter to a federal officeholder and see what happens.
Former President Trump once boasted that he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue and get away with it. Let’s not prove him right. We should prosecute the participants and jail those who are convicted no matter what their rank. That is the way to “move on”.
Bob Stephenson
Clinton
This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Letter: Pardon Trump? How stupid