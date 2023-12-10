Letter: New parking plan for Palm Beach is 'oustanding'

A well-deserved thank-you is owed to Councilman Lew Crampton for putting together an outstanding "resident-friendly" parking plan for the Town of Palm Beach.

Our new parking sticker system — with annual decals issued only for town residents — follows on the success of similar resident car park decal programs in other resort communities and urban neighborhoods, such as Georgetown in the District of Columbia, where we lived for many years.

The Georgetown experience with "on street — resident only" parking served to protect neighborhood residents while at the same time controlling out-of-town crowds — mostly high school students — utilizing bars and nightclubs in the historic area.

In Palm Beach, we are fortunate to have a similar resident parking system in place to help defend neighborhoods challenged by out-of-town crowds intent on carousing. Traffic management consultants tell us that command over street parking spaces is the first step to regaining control over urban overcrowding.

If you have not had the opportunity to sign up for your resident parking sticker, visit the town website and enroll in the program today.

Your personal participation in the Palm Beach residential parking permit program will be one of the best decisions you make this year. You will also help Palm Beach secure a better and more resident-friendly environment with fewer traffic issues. Thank you, Councilman Crampton.

W. Bradford Gary, Palm Beach

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Letter: New parking plan for Town of Palm Beach deserves praise