Letter: Pick candidates who believe in facts and use them in making decisions

The Oak Ridger has called for letters to the editor endorsing candidates to be sent in by Sunday, Feb. 11.

Here is my endorsement: Candidates who believe in facts and use them in making their decisions as judges, legislators, or whatever.

They will be more interested in learning the truth than just subscribing to the imaginings of people who do not use logic or reason.

Ideal candidates from this writer’s point of view will use inductive, deductive, and abductive reasoning before announcing decisions. Merriam-Webster defines these elements of logic at https://www.merriam-webster.com/grammar/deduction-vs-induction-vs-abduction.

We truly need more logic and reason in all areas of government.

Virginia M. Jones

Oak Ridge

