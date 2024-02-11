LETTER: Placement of parking brake in some SUVs makes them unusable for driver tests

To the Editor:

The days when one can live outside the city without a license are long gone. With the ability to drive being a necessary part of life, it's easy to assume that Massachusetts would make a driver's license easy to get (assuming the driver is capable). This, however, is not the case for many over 18 due to car requirements.

Taking the test after turning 18 is supposed to be the simplest method — simply bring a car, take the test, pass. The main difficulty with this is the parking brake requirements: The emergency brake must be in the center console and easily reachable by the instructor. Many SUVs have their parking brake as a foot pedal, meaning that those who don’t have the correct type of car must either borrow or rent one. This is made even more inconvenient because the car’s registration and proof of insurance are required.

This regulation is in place so that the instructor can stop the car in case of an emergency. This functionality is viewed as safer, which is not always the case. When an emergency happens, the driver must act quickly and decisively. If the driver chooses to swerve and the instructor chooses to brake, the car would likely stop in the wrong lane of the road, which is more dangerous than the driver choosing one option and sticking with it. Having the emergency brake inaccessible to the instructor would eliminate this issue and ensure that a single clear decision is made.

The inconvenience and inconsistent outcomes of current vehicle requirements make the driving test unnecessarily difficult for those who don’t have the right type of car to use. Having a driver's license is now necessary, and Massachusetts must adapt its system such that anyone who can drive safely is able to.

Nathan Romine

Upton

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Upton teen says MA needs to accommodate SUV parking brakes in tests