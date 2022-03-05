"I feel like everyone in the judicial system is just trying to cover it up. They should be bringing in people who were there, and asking them why they were there, under oath." — Diana Keller, Cross Village Township Clerk

These words echoed in my mind today (2/22) as Judge Michael Stepka accepted a “hand-slap” plea deal from accused felon Tara Jackson — the alleged mastermind of the plot relating to Emmet County’s recently revealed January 2021 break-in and election tampering case.

More: Woman charged in Cross Village election machine scandal takes plea deal; no jail time imposed

More: Cross Village Twp. officials deal with community center break-in; defendant heads to court

Basically, it appears that Ms. Jackson (the only person charged in a case involving several other active participants) is not being held accountable for her role in a much larger, state/nationwide conspiracy by right-wing activists to impose “forensic audits” on the results of the 2020 election.

She will be granted a short parole, and will eventually walk away with no permanent stain on her public record. Those of us watching this hearing were mystified why the judge only asked her a few softball questions concerning the Cross Village incidents; plus he declined to lecture her regarding the sanctity of our shared elections and democracy.

Starting with the sheriff and the prosecutor, more questions (concerning what appears to be a year-long cover-up) need to be asked of our “oath-keeping” elected and appointed officials here in Emmet County.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Letter: Plea deal on election tampering case a mockery