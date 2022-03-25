We must pray and tell our president to have the desire to lead and help the people of Ukraine. These people are brave and also living in hell right now. This could be our country if we do not do all we can to defeat a dictator such as Putin.

Give them the airplanes and anything else they need to save their country and the humanity that is being destroyed.

We do not want to deal with Iran or Venezuela for oil or be any part of their desire to be a dominant country with nuclear power and communistic desires for their people. We must stop it now.

It is our choice as Americans to follow our Constitution and defend our freedom and those around us.

Call your representatives and tell them to give the help Ukraine needs, and to turn on the oil and power we need and have in our country for the American people.

— Peggy Herbig, Niceville

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: LETTER: President Biden, America must help defeat Putin