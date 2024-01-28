Letter: President is transferring debts, not forgiving them

President Biden is claiming to be “forgiving debts” or “cancelling debts” for millions of Americans with student loans, but that is false. The president can cancel or forgive debts owed personally to him as an individual, but he cannot forgive or cancel debts owed to someone else.

What Biden has done is transfer the debts from those who incurred them to those who did not. The money originally came from the taxpayers, and they are the ones who are owed. Forcing some persons to pay the debts of other persons is unjust and immoral. People should pay their own debts, and not have those debts transferred to others. It is not fair to those who lent the money and will not be repaid, and it is also unfair to those who have already paid their student loans.

Dropping the debts of some and not for others, or moving it from those who borrowed the money to those who lent the money, is outrageous. Moreover, expecting the taxpayers to pay the debts of others adds billions of dollars to the national debt, which is already horrendously large.

President Biden should not pretend the money is his, since it came from the taxpayers. We need people to take responsibility for their own debts and not have those debts transferred to others. What it amounts to, in my opinion, is the president buying votes of students or former students by using the money of others for whom he does not seem to care.

Daniel Haulman, Montgomery

