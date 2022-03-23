This is in response to the column "Is Russia, too, suffering from national PTSD?" by Paul F. deLespinasse, published in the Sept. 16 issue of the Cheboygan Daily Tribune.

The liberation of the captive nations was certainly not a "geopolitical catastrophe," it was the best thing to happen on the geopolitical scene since the Allied victory in World War II.

More: Paul deLespinasse: Is Russia, too, suffering from national PTSD?

Now we have Vladimir Putin, an unrehabilitated communist, who seems intent on re-establishing the Evil Empire.

I believe that most Russians are good people; they just happen to be cursed with bad leadership. What they need to do is overthrow Mr. Putin and cast him into the Outer Darkness where men shall weep and gnash their teeth.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Letter: Putin seems intent on reforming Evil Empire