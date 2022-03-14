Letter: Putin's true goal

As Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his assault on Ukraine, we should understand his ultimate intentions. We know he would not have started this campaign two years ago, he had to wait until comrade Biden and Pelosi and their supporters had completed their task of “socializing” the USA. it only required one year to complete all 45 articles described in their 1958 Communist Agenda. With President Putin assured the socialism was complete, and the USA is a third world country in terms of political clout nothing will hinder his progress to his goal. Israel.

After Ukraine it will clear his way to complete the formulation of the coalition of Muslim allies, Turkey, Iran, Egypt to name a few. This coalition will advance to Israel to take over the nation. However, I believe that about the time as the Soviet and the Muslim coalition prepare to attack an unprecedented worldwide event will take place which upsets all nations (except the Soviet and their Muslim allies) political balance. The Soviet coalition will attack Israel but not get their desired effect. Only 1/6th of the combatants will survive the attack leaving the coalition to retreat home licking their wounds with Israel to clean up the mess. This is not the battle of Armageddon, which will occur a few years later.

The events I just described will happen, maybe not in my life (I’m pushing 80) but many Americans may see it happen. This is not something I made up but has been recorded for years. It’s in the Book…Read the Book

Floyd Galegar/Amarillo

