Letter: Racism — as we saw in Ahmaud Arbery's case — in our legal system must be eliminated

The three men charged in the Ahmaud Arbery were found guilty on Wednesday,

Regardless, their trial will linger in the annals of the history of racism in our courts for a very long time.

Arbery’s father, Marcus, embraces Ben Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton outside the courtroom.

I would have been surprised and outraged if the verdict had been anything but guilty. I have reviewed all information available to the public, and no other verdict makes sense in light of the evidence.

I have read dozens of articles about racism — overt and subconscious — in our courts. But this trial takes the prize. One of the defense lawyers, Kevin Gough, made numerous racist remarks and was admonished by the judge, and continues to try to defend his hateful remarks. Another, Laura Hogue, referred to Arbery’s “long, dirty toenails.”

Arbery's mother never saw this day coming

What!? If Arbery did have long, dirty toenails, that is totally irrelevant. Moreover, I have taken part in more than 700 trials, viewed or read about thousands more, and never have seen such a blatant attempt to evoke racial hatred of the victim.

Both lawyers should be censured or even disbarred for such conduct.

You, the public, should voice similar concerns about racism — and lawyers who foster it — poisoning the system.

— Ken Abraham, Dover

