Letter: Remembering a 'one-of-a-kind' Savannah police officer

Jacob Aulmon Giles

On Monday, April 25, Savannah lost a great man. Detective Aulmon Giles was a 42-year veteran of the Savannah Police Department. We worked together for over 10 years while I was in the SAFE Shelter's Outreach Program, and he was a domestic violence detective.

Giles was a storyteller, family man and a cop through and through. He could be gruff when he needed to be. Once we had a victim who had been hurt badly by her boyfriend. She was reluctant to file charges or take out a court order against him. Giles brought out his notebook and started asking her questions and she wanted to know what he was doing. Giles told her, that man is going to kill you and then I can't get this information from you. She quickly changed her mind.

If you knew Giles, you had a lot of stories and I'm no different. Out of all of them, my favorite is when I called him out of desperation; we needed a Santa for Christmas at the shelter. He agreed, only if I promised not to tell anyone he owned a Santa suit!

One little girl, Emma, captured his heart when she said all she wanted was this one doll. It was her favorite and she had to leave it behind when she and her mother came to the shelter.

Several days later, Giles appeared at the shelter, arms full of gifts. He said he and his wife Judy had to search the whole county until they finally found the doll Emma wanted.

He broke open a cold case once after he saw a Discovery Channel program about separating DNA in combined bloodstains. Giles was one-of-a-kind. Smart, funny and dedicated to his family and the law. He will be greatly missed.

Cheryl Haven Branch

Executive director

SAFE Shelter Center for Domestic Violence Services

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Letter: Remembering Aulmon Giles of the Savannah Police Department