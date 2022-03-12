Editor, Register-Mail: Let's talk about treason. The act of treason: giving aid and comfort to the enemy. Example: A speech by Nicho Fuentes at a white nationalists Republican PAC meeting featured speaker Marjorie Taylor Green, a Republican Congress woman, in which Mr. Fuentes called out to the audience, and I quote, "Can we hear it for Russia," and got an applause for it. The audience called out and I quote, "Putin, Putin, Putin."

Mitt Romney a top member of the Republican Congress said, and I quote, "If this isn't treason, it's on the border." Further, another act of treason, the crime of betraying one's country by attempting to kill a sovereign leader. Remember the cries at our Capitol when they were yelling out, "We are going to kill Pence and Pelosi." Over throwing the government, the raid on our Capitol surely falls into this category. Where is the outraged Republicans? Russia and Putin are NOT our Friends.

An article from Fiona Hill states that when Trump was in office he sent Putin a message that," Ukraine is a plaything and that no one cares about them." Could this be one of the reasons why Putin decided to invade Ukraine?

Russia wanted Trump in power to destroy the United Nations. Money is not the root of all evil but the love of it is. Look and follow the money that is flowing into the Republican party and you don't have to be a genius to see why the Republican party sticks up for Putin and Trump.

I write these articles because I'm concerned about my country and concerned about a party full of Nazis and white nationalists. They are concerned only about power and how to obtain it, regardless of what it takes. They will follow a man so corrupt that he will do anything to destroy democracy. — Fred Stevens, Galesburg

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: LETTER: Russia wanted Trump in power to destroy United Nations