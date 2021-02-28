Letter says NYPD cop played a role in Malcolm X’s death, daughter says it’s a fake

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ashley Terrell
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

‘My father is not a coward. He would have never ever asked anybody to speak on his behalf after his passing,’ said Kelly Wood

Kelly Wood, the daughter of the late New York police officer Raymond A. Wood, said the letter her father wrote on his deathbed, where he confessed his involvement in the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X, is fake.

In an exclusive interview with NY1, Wood said that the letter was forged and accused her cousin Reggie Wood, who read the letter at a news conference on Feb. 20, of attempting to get attention.

“I know that my father did not write this letter,” Woods said to NY1’s Dean Meminger. “I know that is not his signature and I know the envelope they’re using to somehow justify that the letter was mailed is also a fake.”

Read More: Congresswoman’s husband takes heat for displaying decal of militia tied to Capitol riot

In the letter, which was allegedly written in 2011 after he fell ill, the late officer admitted that he was obliged by his then supervisors at the New York Police Department to persuade two members of Malcolm X’s security team to commit crimes which led to their arrests days before his assassination.

With members of his security team absent, the entry of New York’s Audubon Ballroom was left unprotected and he was killed.

He passed away in November 2020 at the age of 87. He retired as a sergeant after 21 years with the department.

“My father is not a coward. He would have never ever asked anybody to speak on his behalf after his passing,” Wood said. “If he had something to say, he would have said it when he was alive. I’m certain of that.”

Read More: Fraud overwhelms pandemic-related unemployment programs

Further attention was brought to the document after the 56th anniversary of Malcolm X’s assassination on Feb. 21. “Any evidence that provides greater insight into the truth behind that terrible tragedy should be thoroughly investigated,” said Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X, at a conference.

Raymond Wood is said to have wanted the letter to be made public after his death.

His daughter, however, described the letter as out of character for her father and called the conference “a slanderous act” to “stain the reputation that he worked so to protect.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Letter says NYPD cop played a role in Malcolm X’s death, daughter says it’s a fake appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. eyes Tuesday deliveries of J&J vaccine; urges minorities to get shots

    Initial deliveries of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should start on Tuesday, senior Biden administration officials said on Sunday, saying they hoped to boost lagging vaccination rates among minorities. The officials acknowledged that vaccination rates among Black and brown Americans were "not where we ultimately want them to be", but said measures had been put in place to boost those numbers, and sought to assure minorities that the vaccines were safe. Federal officials were also closely monitoring distribution to ensure it was equitable, they said.

  • Hong Kong activists chant protest slogans as crowds gather for subversion hearing

    Protest slogans rang out as about 1,000 people gathered outside a Hong Kong court on Monday for the hearing of 47 democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, as authorities intensify a crackdown on the opposition. Security was tight, with more than 100 police officers deployed outside the West Kowloon court, in the largest rally this year despite social-distancing rules to curb the spread of coronavirus. Authorities said the informal poll was part of a plan to "overthrow" the government, further raising alarm that Hong Kong has taken a swift authoritarian turn since Beijing imposed a national security law on its freest city last June.

  • Asia markets stage rebound after last week's rout

    Equities rose in Asia on Monday as investors took a breather following last week's heavy selling, with a drop in US Treasury yields giving markets some much-needed stability, while the passage of Joe Biden's stimulus through the House provided some cheer.

  • Exclusive: An 'industry custom' - Little-known fees help Japan trust banks dominate profitable niche market

    When Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd stopped using Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd as its stock transfer agent last year, the lender slapped it with a roughly $4 million termination fee, according to two people familiar with the matter. The break fee - 2,000 yen ($19) per shareholder - is a little-known practice among Japan's biggest trust banks when they lose a client in the shareholder record-keeping business, multiple insiders say. Insiders say this arrangement keeps a profitable business in the hands of a few big trust banks because newcomers balk at the cost.

  • Logitech warns on FY 2022 outlook after pandemic-boosted FY 2021

    Operating income for fiscal 2022, measured under non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP), is expected to be between $750 million and $800 million, the Swiss-U.S. company said. For fiscal 2021, Logitech raised its sales growth forecast to about 63% in constant currencies, up from the 57-60% range it previously expected. In January, Logitech reported a more than three-fold jump in quarterly adjusted operating income, benefiting from the pandemic-driven boost in demand for work-from-home products and gaming accessories.

  • Buy the Dip in Asia Stocks After Yield-Led Drop, Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest slump in Asian stocks since March hasn’t shaken the faith of strategists, who recommend buying regional cyclical shares on expectations of a strong economic rebound from the pandemic.Growth can offset rate risks, a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. team including Timothy Moe wrote in a note Monday, saying they prefer value cyclicals and short versus long duration ideas. Sanford C. Bernstein and Oanda Asia Pacific Pte see Asian stocks weathering a global surge in sovereign bond yields to stay ahead of their U.S. peers in 2021.“We stay constructive on regional equities with modest downside risk from higher rates/volatility likely to create buying opportunities on corrections,” the Goldman strategists wrote. “We would not expect as sharp an equity reaction now unless yields rise more significantly or the Fed signals changes.”Despite its 3.7% plunge on Friday, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index has outperformed the S&P 500’s advance this year by about three percentage points. Asia’s economic revival is predicted to outdo the U.S.: the region’s emerging and developing economies are poised for more than 8% growth in 2021, almost twice as fast as a basket of advanced nations including the U.S., International Monetary Fund projections show.“Asia should lead global equities this year,” said Rupal Agarwal, Asia quantitative strategist at Sanford C Bernstein in Mumbai. The region is recovering the strongest, and rising Treasury yields would be more supportive of a rotation to Asian value stocks, she said.The MSCI Asia Pacific index rose 1.2% as of 11:43 a.m. in Tokyo on Monday, taking its increase this year to 4.6%.Sovereign yields have jumped on the risk of faster inflation as economies accelerate. While higher long-term borrowing costs can dull the appeal of equities, some strategists say the U.S. is more exposed than Asia because its stock market is costlier and has more growth shares, such as technology firms.There may be some short-term downward pressure on the MSCI Asia Pacific index, but in the medium term it’s likely to outperform, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda. Unlike tech-heavy North American counterparts, Asia Pacific markets are dominated by cyclical industries, which stand to benefit from the acceleration in the global recovery, he said.‘Diversified Approach’However, the picture isn’t uniform across Asia. North Asia is the most sensitive to growth, while select Southeast Asian markets are more sensitive to rates, Goldman strategists wrote in their Monday note.They upgraded Asia’s energy and insurance sectors to overweight given the stronger reflationary backdrop, while lowering internet and media to neutral in order to trim duration risk.Over the next 12 to 18 months, earnings outlooks are likely to be boosted by a solid Asian recovery, Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, wrote in a note.“A more diversified approach, both in terms of geography and sector, should help investors to navigate the upcoming bout of market volatility,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Taking COVID-19 vaccine will not alter your DNA, Ghana president says

    Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo urged citizens of the West African state on Sunday to ignore conspiracy theories surrounding coronavirus vaccines ahead of the launch of its nationwide inoculation campaign against the virus on Tuesday. "Taking the vaccine will not alter your DNA, it will not embed a tracking device in your body, neither will it cause infertility in women or in men," he said. Ghana was the first country to receive vaccines as part of the global COVAX scheme aimed at providing poorer nations vaccines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • CPAC 2021 – live: Roger Stone dances to pro-Trump rap as Kristi Noem and Mike Pompeo woo party faithful

    Follow the latest updates

  • CPAC: Gaetz says media ‘biased’ over Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip and should have focused on ‘caravans’ of migrants instead

    Outspoken GOP congressman complains ‘the left and the media’ were less concerned about ‘caravans going through Mexico’ than Texas senator visiting

  • Emmanuel Acho will host 'Bachelor: After the Final Rose' following racism allegations

    Former NFL football player and author Emmanuel Acho will host the final episode of this season's "The Bachelor," after its original host, Chris Harrison, was criticized for deflecting a contestant's racist behavior in an interview.

  • Regina King's dazzling Golden Globes gown was covered in more than 40,000 sparkles and took 350 hours to make

    Designer brand Louis Vuitton shared details about Regina King's sparkling gown ahead of the 2021 Golden Globes.

  • American Airlines flight diverted after 'disturbing and unacceptable' passenger fight over racial slur

    An American Airlines flight from Texas to Los Angeles was diverted to Phoenix after an in-flight passenger altercation. Two women were later arrested.

  • The internet is loving Olivia Colman's reaction to losing at the Golden Globes

    Emma Corrin won the Golden Globe for playing Princess Diana in "The Crown," and her co-star did a happy dance in celebration.

  • Customers are boycotting Trader Joe's after the chain fired an employee who asked the CEO to enhance COVID-19 protections

    Ben Bonnema shared his termination letter on Twitter on Friday. It ultimately went viral and spurred the boycott.

  • White House staffer describes 'a complete lack of empathy' during Trump administration for keeping residence workers safe from COVID-19

    "People stayed home," a staffer said. "Everything from food service to national security - if it could be done at home, it was done at home."

  • January Jones and Kiernan Shipka tried on their Golden Globes dresses from 10 years ago, and they still seem to fit

    The "Mad Men" stars shared photos of their throwback looks on Sunday ahead of the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.

  • An 8th grader wouldn't take off his hat. Instead of sending him home, the principal helped fix his haircut.

    An Indianapolis 8th grader was sent to the principal's office for refusing to take off his hat. Instead of a reprimand, he got a haircut.

  • Trump falsely claims in CPAC speech that he could beat Democrats 'for a third time' in 2024

    Trump said that the US has "gone from America first to America last" under Biden, a nod to the appeal of the former president's ideological worldview.

  • The Bidens, in a rare gesture, immediately greeted the White House residence staff upon entering the building on Inauguration Day, staffer says

    "We were all very flattered," a residence staffer said. "Usually we meet them in the first days or first weeks, but never in the first minutes."