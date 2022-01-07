Letter: Second guessing Faucett decision in Ko case is inappropriate

Typing on a keyboard

The recent letter to the H-T castigating Judge Fawcett for her sentencing decision on the Korean man (Dongwook Ko) was misguided and misinformed. The death threats did not take place in Monroe County; this had nothing to do with her decision in the local case. In fact, after talking to another county prosecutor, I learned it happened while the man was in another jail in another county. This county, the local prosecutor, or the judge had no control over what he did there. He was, I believe, on a hold from another case when these alleged new crimes took place, NOT in Monroe County.

I think the H-T editor should have caught this and either edited the letter or refused publication. Finally, it is easy for us to second guess a sentencing decision, but there are many things the good judge had and saw about this young man that we are not allowed to see. Put another way, every case and every defendant is different from the next. I have seen this for 30 years in my work as a defense attorney. What did your mom always say? "Don't be a backseat driver!"

Roy Graham, Bloomington

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Letter writer defends judge's decision in Dongwook Ko case