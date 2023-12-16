Letter showing Lord Nelson to be a racist supporter of slavery is forged, historian says

This letter is the latest forgery supposedly written by Lord Nelson in favour of slavery

A letter which is said to show Lord Nelson was a racist supporter of slavery is forged, according to the author of a new book.

Chris Brett, the chairman of the Nelson Society, contends the letter was the work of opponents of the abolition of the slave trade who wanted to use the reputation of the hero of Trafalgar after his death to boost their cause.

Nelson was accused in a Guardian article in 2017 of being a “white supremacist” who used his seat in the Lords to “perpetuate the tyranny, serial rape and exploitation organised by West Indian planters”, sparking calls in to pull down his column in Trafalgar Square.

Soon afterwards, Martyn Downer, a leading Nelson expert, said a letter, on which many of the accusations depended, was a forgery.

Now, Mr Brett says he has found a second letter was forged, adding that it shows how Caribbean plantation owners were misusing Nelson’s name to turn opinion against anti-abolitionists.

They copied a genuine letter from Nelson but changed the wording to make it appear he would not have supported the Bill to end the slave trade, Mr Brett said.

Christopher Brett said the forgeries were put in circulation after Nelson's death

These forgeries – and others believed to be in circulation – continue to dupe people more than 200 years later, according to Mr Brett in his book Nelson And The Slave Trade.

Mr Brett says he has amassed a wealth of evidence that shows Nelson’s views were quite different from the depiction of him by his modern-day critics.

He said: “I have read hundreds of books on Nelson and when accusations of racism and support for slavery were made against him, I was surprised that no one had ever mentioned it before.

“Even after Martyn Downer found that a letter of Nelson’s which had been quoted by his detractors had been forged, the accusations didn’t stop.

“Then I remembered a screenshot I’d taken of a purported ‘Nelson’ letter from an auction catalogue several years earlier, and when I went back to look closely at it I saw it was also a forgery.”

The letters were put in circulation after Nelson’s death at the Battle of Trafalgar, in an attempt to block the passage of the Bill ending the slave trade before it was passed by Parliament in 1806.

The letter Mr Bett says is a forgery is dated June 1805, less than five months before his death. In it, he asks Simon Taylor, a plantation owner in Jamaica, to find work for a friend of his.

Mr Brett explained: “In it he attempts to please the recipient. He discusses the war against the French, states his support for the colonial system and criticises [slavery abolitionist] William Wilberforce’s ‘hypocrisy’ and his ‘damnable cruel doctrine’.

“He never states his support for slavery or the slave trade and the criticism of Wilberforce has to be understood in context.

“While Wilberforce was opposed to the slave trade, he also opposed workers’ rights and supported acts aimed at curbing freedom of speech and suppressing trade union activity.”

Zero evidence

According to Brett, the letter was changed by the forgers to remove crucial context. It no longer states it was written to get a job, and it leaves out the sign-off “you friend” so it appears to be for general circulation.

Mr Brett said: “If Nelson’s original letter showed support for slavery it wouldn’t have needed to be amended. But forgers changed words, added parts and circulated copies to influential people, and Nelson was not around to make his position clear.

“Nelson’s sole motivation was duty to his country and everything must be understood with that in mind.

“The forged letters have been quoted down the centuries and are still duping people.”

Mr Brett says Nelson was relatively liberal in his views on race by the standards of the day.

He said: “Other evidence shows that Nelson actually freed slaves, argued against the Barbary slave trade and supported proposals for slaves to be replaced with paid labour.

“The accusation that he used his role in the Lords to support slavery does not stand up to scrutiny – he spoke only six times and never mentioned it.

“And the charge of him being a ‘white supremacist’ is based on zero evidence. He had black sailors in his navy as well as freed slaves who were paid the same as everyone else. If Nelson hated any people it was the French.

“The last person’s hand he shook on land before departing on his final voyage was that of a black sailor – a friend of his.”

Mr Brett warns that all too many people have “fallen into the trap” created by opponents of the abolition of the slave trade in traducing Nelson.

He said: “As recently as June this year the St Paul’s Cathedral website informed people of Nelson’s ‘personal commitment to the system of slavery’, without providing any proof.

“Many historians and public bodies have come to believe that Nelson was pro-slavery, but they have all relied on forgeries even though the content of the original letter was available all the time.”

He added: “There is a danger that it will become received wisdom that Nelson was a slavery supporter, racist and white supremacist when there is no evidence for it.”

Nelson and the slave trade, is available on Amazon.