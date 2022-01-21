Typing on a keyboard

I am writing to clarify my understanding of the Dongwook Ko case. The death threats made by Mr. Ko were done in the Clay County jail. As a result of Judge Fawcett's ruling Mr. Ko was released on house arrest and was arrested by ICE.

House arrest is no sentence for attempted murder and the slashing of a 13-year-old girl. The original crime was committed on Indiana University campus, therefore it was committed in Monroe County. The original ruling was in the Monroe County Judicial system. There is no second guessing the ruling in such a case! The man is guilty of multiple crimes.

He is now in detention in Monroe County. It is up to Monroe County to do the right thing for the safety of the people.

John F. Arambel, Bloomington

More: Dongwook Ko's IU stabbing case has a new judge, a new prosecutor and a new court date

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Letter: Stance on Ko case clarified