Letter: Stevens Creek Elementary principal to step for new role in school system

The principal of Stevens Creek Elementary School in Columbia County is stepping down, according to a letter sent to parents.

According to the letter dated Friday, Oct. 6 and signed by Assistant Superintendent Kristen Carroll, Principal Grace Meyer will be taking a new role with the district on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The school will be led by interim principal Dr. Charles Barry O'Neill and current assistant principal Megan Wuchte.

"As the principal, she always made it a priority to do what was in the best interest of her students, faculty, and the community she served since 2019," the letter reads.

Two days ago the Stevens Creek Facebook page shared a link to a video of staff and students answering the question, "Why do you love Mrs. Meyer?"

Messages left on Friday for school system officials, who were on fall break, were not immediately returned.

Augusta Chronicle reporter Alexandra Koch contributed to this story.

