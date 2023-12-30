A letter in support of the Electoral College; presidents should be elected state-by-state

Liberals groan about their perceived unfairness of the Electoral College in electing U.S. presidents and about their perception of unfair reporting in the conservative-oriented Fox News. They are wrong on both counts,

If the Constitution did not guarantee that our president is elected state by state in the Electoral College, and not by popular vote, the 2016 vote in the tiny District of Columbia, which is 90% reliably Democratic, would have counted more than Donald Trump’s wins in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Hillary Clinton had a winning margin of 270,107 votes in D.C., and Trump’s winning margins in the decisive three Midwestern states were only a combined 77,744 votes. Yet, thanks to the Electoral College, Trump gained 46 votes and Clinton got only three.

In 2016, Clinton had a winning margin of 4,269,978 votes in California and 1,724,416 in New York City. Under the popular vote, the guaranteed gigantic liberal vote pluralities in California and Manhattan would mean the nation would have only Democratic presidents forever. Which, of course, is what Democrats and the mainstream media want. Fortunately, the founding fathers got it right in guaranteeing our president will be elected state by state.

And the ratings success of Fox News is explained by the fact that the mainstream media is overwhelmingly liberal and fiercely believes that it is “untenable” in the age of Trump to objectively report both sides of political controversies. Fox News is simply reporting the other half of the story.

Yes, Joe Biden won the 2020 election, but he did it while campaigning from his basement, cocooned from criticism by a protective media, and exploiting Covid-enabled weeks of voting and an avalanche of harvested and mail-in ballots in the battleground states. So, democracy is not at risk in the 2024 elections. The failed presidency of Joe Biden is at risk and voters will have the final say in defining American democracy at work.

Dennis L. Breo

New Smyrna Beach

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Support Electoral College system, Fox News is not biased, says writer