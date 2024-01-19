Letter: Texans support legal immigration, 'don't try to shame us'

Governor Pritzker, I read your full-page ad in the Dallas Morning News trying to enlist Texans' support in shaming our Governor for supposedly flooding cold, windy Chicago with illegal border crossers, shoeless and coatless. You must think we're a bunch of half-wit, redneck hicks. Man up. Take some responsibility.

You promoted Chicago as a sanctuary city. Shielded from the law was clearly a draw. But sanctuary also meant to them housing, food, child education, health care, few criminal activity consequences, and more. We didn't. Texans support legal immigration, better known as the law of the land. Migrants quickly figured out your deal. Evidently, you thought costs of your charity should be our responsibility. When it came to ponying up your share, y'all began whining. Now that whining doesn't work, you're trying shaming. Good luck on that.

In Texas, we believe in common sense, not nonsense. The demand for “free” is unlimited; free beats cheap. There's no good reason we should be on the hook for your charity. Don't try to shame us. As my mamma told me as a child, “you made your bed, now lie in it.”

Dick Monroe, Frisco, TX

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Letter: 'Man up' and take responsibility for housing, feeding migrants