Letter: Trump should be ashamed of endorsement by white supremacist group

As Pope Francis stood before Congress on his past visit to the White House, he said, “To imitate the hatred and violence of tyrants and murderers is the best way to take their place.”

Recently, a white supremacist group in Iowa has endorsed Donald Trump as the man they want in the White House. They are making robocalls throughout the state of Iowa as the Iowa caucus draws near.

Imitation is also the sincerest of flattery.

After all the vitriolic rancor that has passed as campaign promises among the Republican candidates, you would think they would be embarrassed and ashamed at such an endorsement.

White supremacy espouses Aryan ideals that managed to dispose of millions of people. Our nationalism is completely asymmetric to those ideals.

While Donald Trump refutes the association, a silence similar to death turns a deaf ear to what generations have worked for in this country. The spirit of cooperation is gone, and the divisiveness of mob mentality has emerged.

President Obama has failed at an attempt at bipartisan cooperation in this country; heaven knows he tried.

Maurice Gianesin, Rockford

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Letter: Trump should be ashamed of endorsement