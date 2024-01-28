Letter: Trump stood by and watched on Jan. 6 for 187 minutes

it has now been over three years since that terrible day when Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election culminated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. As I recall that day my sense of revulsion at what transpired at the Capitol is matched by my revulsion at what Trump was doing as the mayhem was underway.

After firing up the crowd at the Ellipse on Jan. 6, Trump returned to the White House and went to his private dining room where he watched the unfolding riot on television. From the time he ended the speech until he finally, and half heartedly, called on the rioters to leave the Capitol, 187 minutes had elapsed. Mull that over. For over three hours hooligans were calling for the death of Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi and were pursuing members of Congress and trashing the Capitol. During those three hours people were dying and dozens of police officers were being injured.

Eyewitness testimony is that Trump relished the mayhem he saw on T V and thought Pence deserved whatever happened to him. The people in Trump’s orbit, his staff, Republican Congressmen, and his loyal servants at Fox News, pleaded with him to call off the mob. He not only refused to call on rioters to leave the Capitol, he refused to summon any of the military and law enforcement agencies that could have moved in to quell the violence.

Picture it. Trump watching the frenzy of the mob he had unleashed and basking in the narcissistic glory of what they were doing for him. Because, you see, it is always about him. It’s about being told he is right, about not being a loser, about being the best ever at anything he does. He is a living, breathing, daily demonstration of a sociopathic personality, without a tinge of empathy for others.

And yet, Trump is on his way to the Republican nomination and supposedly has a reasonable chance of being reelected. And here in Sweet Home Alabama, as in other red states, the percentage of the vote for Trump in November will be 60% or greater.

Despite those 187 minutes.

Joel Sanders, Montgomery

