Letter: United Nations a toothless tiger

The main reason the U.S Senate rejected the League Of Nations after World War I was because it was a Toothless Tiger and basically a debating society. That's what we have today with the United Nations. When you watch what is happening in Ukraine, it makes you sick to your stomach; what is the United Nations doing about it? Nothing.

The United States pays for over 25 percent of the United Nations budget and watches as most of the so-called member states continuously vote against every proposal the United States offers. Even our so-called friends in Mexico, Central and South America, and the Mideast, vote against our recommendations. Then the question you have to ask is, why do we even bother.

They take our military and humanitarian aid by the billions and turn around and laugh at us. Maybe it's time to admit we made a big mistake ever thinking the majority of the world cares about anything but themselves. That's my opinion. Yours is welcome.

David L. Smith/Amarillo

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Letter to the editor the United Nations is a toothless tiger