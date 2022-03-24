LETTER: Won't stop speaking about domestic violence, mother's death

My name is Kiryn Evans (previously Kristi Simmons of Burnside, Illinois). I write a letter to the editor every year on the anniversary of my mother Kathy Simmons' murder. My mother died on March 26, 2003, at OSF in Peoria after a 25-year battle with domestic violence. She died literally at the hands of my biological father, Kevin Simmons. She was beaten to death — with over 30 bruises, a burn, a black eye & a liver that was almost lacerated into two pieces. My mother was a nurse at MDH in Macomb, IL for 12 years prior to her murder; she won the apple award for nursing excellence months before her death. She is one of so many who have lost their lives to domestic violence.

I moved out at age 16, trying to escape the sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. I put myself through high school, nursing school & grad school. I am a recovering alcoholic and drug abuser; I struggled with anorexia from junior high into my mid-20s. I truly believe that I was taught to hate myself. I started mental health therapy when I was 19 and that really sparked my journey of reconciliation and healing.

I was a nurse for 11 years and a sexual assault nurse examiner for two years prior to becoming a family nurse practitioner. I attribute my success both to my amazing therapists and the coping mechanism-anger. Anger fueled me to keep going when I wanted to kill myself. Anger motivated me to get through nursing and grad school. Anger has motivated me to never stop speaking out about my childhood, my mother's murder or the horrible atrocities that so many women and children face in our society.

I have tried to move beyond being a victim of abuse to someone who has survived and who has thrived despite the circumstances. Public speaking and being a nurse practitioner has been healing for me. I have a 5 year old girl who has opened my eyes and taught me so much about the important things in life, and I really want her to grow up and be proud of the woman her mother became. I want her to see how strong a woman can truly be.

I have owned and operated a functional medicine private practice, Integrated Wellness, in Peoria IL for 2½ years. I treat many women who have survived rape, abuse and trauma and try to help them heal from the devastating impact that abuse has had on them. Part of my healing journey is to be able to positively impact others’ lives.

“Still, like air, I rise” — Maya Angelou, a survivor herself and a role model for all. — Kiryn Evans, East Peoria

