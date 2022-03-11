LETTER: World not sitting by while Russia attacks Ukraine

Editor, Register-Mail: Putin is an evil warlord! He's trying to execute his long-held geopolitical aim to restore Russia to its former glory, by invading Ukraine, without provocation, escalating his attacks, using cluster munitions and vacuum bombs, banned under the Geneva Convention.

More: Roundtable: What U.S. actions in Ukraine would you support?

Russians are shelling major cities, homes, hospitals, kindergartens, with devastating, horrific consequences; people are filling bomb shelters, and a million refugees are pouring into Poland, Hungary, Moldova and other border countries. Males, ages 18-60 were forbidden to leave, as they are needed to stay and fight for Ukraine, but males and females of all ages are armed and fighting for their freedom and sovereignty. The United States is not entering into battle with a nuclear power; that would be kickstarting WWIII. One recent R-M Letter-writer stated, "We definitely need to lessen our ties to the United Nations;" NO, WE DO NOT! 'America First' was an aid to fascism. Russia invading Ukraine epitomizes why we need United Nations; if Russia attacks Poland or any other NATO country, our pact ensures our military assistance. If the United States declares a no-fly zone over Ukraine, then we must enforce it, shooting down Russian planes in Ukraine airspace, which takes aggression to the next level.

The world is NOT sitting by, turning its back; Germany, Poland and other NATO countries have sent tanks, weapons, munitions to help Ukraine, which could use the javelin-missiles provided to demolish the 40-mile Russian tank-convoy approaching Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has nobly-inspired his people to defend their country! Russians don't want to attack their fellow-orthodox country. The NATO countries have joined in imposing severe sanctions against Russia, which is crippling their economy. United States, Japan, France and others have frozen Russian Central Bank assets, as EU and UK froze Putin and Lavrov's assets. Switzerland is NOT even neutral, and has joined EU sanctions against Russia.

More: 'They don't know if they're going to talk to me again.' Galesburg Ukrainian checks on friends

Zelensky, gave an impassioned plea, in applying for membership in EU. Sweden and Finland have recently expressed the desire to join NATO, and Putin quickly threatened them with annihilation, along with any other country who helps Ukraine. Death to autocrats! We will not allow them to steal our joy or unity! Love and cooperation are contagious! Higher gas prices at the pump will be our contribution to aiding Ukraine. Russia may yet oust Putin, who is like the evil genius Grinch trying to steal freedom and democracy, but the greater world is circling, holding hands, embracing Ukrainians in our hearts, and singing out, "Shine, Jesus, Shine, Flood the nations with grace & mercy!" — Trish Forsyth Voss, Galesburg

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: LETTER: World not sitting by while Russia attacks Ukraine