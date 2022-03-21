Letter: Worried about future

If Putin’s macroaggression does not awaken the Woke West from its microaggression-obsessive slumber, I fear for my great-grands’ future. Reality dictates that the future will not be defined by those who use “correct” pronouns, but rather by the ones with the greater military power and the will to use it. I wish that were not true, but it is.

Robert Baldwin/Amarillo

