Letter writers make case against initiatives, oppose union gag orders, and appreciate cleanup

Just say NO to initiatives





Washington’s initiative process is incredibly valuable. I have gathered signatures over the years to enshrine reproductive rights and to create comprehensive police reforms — both issues the legislature refused to act upon until we forced them via initiative to do so.

Washington’s initiative process is also dangerous.

Any random billionaire can zero in on policies he detests, pay folks to gather signatures and, for example, overturn the capital gains tax which currently forces him to pay his fair share. (And which has zero impact on most of the rest of us.) It’s a cheap trick to tap into general anti-tax sentiment, and con us into making sure he gets to keep every penny of his billions, while we subsidize him with the taxes we pay.

A random billionaire did, in fact, pay signature gatherers for an overwhelming SIX hot-button initiatives on issues that offended him. Random guy failed to notice that our duly elected legislators spent years hammering out compromises and laws to deal with complex policies on climate, police, elder care, taxes, and parental rights.

The silver lining is that billionaire (I’m sure accidentally) made it easy for us. In November, vote no, no, no, no, no and no. And send a message to all random billionaires that we are rather fond of our messy democracy and if they are pissed off about a law, they can get in line with the rest of us in the legislative hearing room and have their say.

Tyra J Lindquist, Olympia

Labor unions should not hinder free speech

Why are labor unions increasingly relying on silencing debate when the union seeks to organize a workplace? Perhaps it’s because union membership is at an all-time low. Union organizers are desperate, leading them to implement neutrality agreements which prohibit employers and employees from expressing their points of view during a union organizing election.

Because of this gag order, workers are given only one side of the story prior to an election that will impact these workers throughout their careers.

Neutrality agreements often prevent secret ballot elections, and instead use a card-check system whereby union organizers can harass and intimidate workers to sign union cards or else suffer the consequences.

The biggest threat to employers is not their workers, and the biggest threat to workers is not the owner of the business where they work. The biggest threat to both workers and employers are dishonest, desperate labor unions that limit free speech rights.

Tom McCabe, Olympia

Kudos for the cleanup

I live on the fourth floor of a local condo and have a wonderful view of the city, sound and sky. Because I don’t get out often, I spend time every day watching the world from my high windows.

Recently I notices just across the road in the grassy area above the tree line a large mass of something dark. After asking around, I found out it was a discarded large dark jacket.

My adult children who visit often wouldn’t touch it, and eventually I called the city of Olympia. They have a city clean-up truck and were out my window within the hour. They took it all away.

I waved my thank you, but want to commend the department and the city clean-up crew. No body or baby inside, or other untoward things — just a discarded jacket and some other clothes. I am resting easy now and grateful for our city services. Thanks for putting an old lady’s active imagination to rest. Good job and quick response. Wish I had called sooner.

Billie Mazzei, Olympia