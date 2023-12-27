These letter writers got an early Christmas present from Wisconsin Supreme Court | Letters

Editor's note: A number of readers took us up on our call for letters to the editor on what you wish for Wisconsin in 2024. New legislative maps was a popular topic. These writers got an early Christmas present from the Wisconsin Supreme Court Dec. 22 when the court ordered new election maps in time for the 2024 elections.

Strengthen democracy in Wisconsin by letting voters call shots

My wish for 2024 is we somehow implement laws and policies that strengthen the principles of democracy within our state. In doing this, we can bring back some of the grandeur, ethics and legacy that fighting Bob La Follette brought to Wisconsin.

The state Supreme Court taking action that requires new legislative and congressional maps be redrawn for the 2024 elections would be huge step forward in accomplishing a healthier state of democracy within Wisconsin. New nonpartisan maps aimed at erasing the damaging effects of gerrymandering would instill competitive races where winners would be less predictable. Incumbents would increasingly have to serve all of their constituents instead of relying on their base of voters that keep them repetitively in office now.

The carryover of this monumental change in legislative and congressional districts would be renewed respect for all salient points of view. The presidential race in November of 2024 would be held in the context of more competitive races statewide, thereby ensuring fair and impartial outcomes at all levels of government.

My Wisconsin wish for 2024: Stop villainizing public school teachers.

This sounds like a dream, but it does not have to be. In a democratic republic, citizens are the ones that call the shots and make the important decisions by putting into office elected officials that more closely represent their views. Are we ready to make this happen?

Ken Berg, Watertown

End gerrymandering: Let voters do selection of legislative leaders

What I wish for in 2024 is non-gerrymandered political maps.

Let the voters do the selecting of their legislative leaders, not districts drawn in “secret rooms” that heavily favor one party over the other. Fair maps create competition for seats, which can attract better candidates.

It’s an all-around win for Wisconsin.

Timothy B. Daley, Union Grove

