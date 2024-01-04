Letter writers take on MFTE, lobby for state liquor monopoly, offer blueprint for debates

MFTE is a boondoggle

This is a response to your recent OpEd titled “Multi Family Tax Exemption: Boon or Bane to Neighborhoods?”

Advocates for this program, commonly referred to as MFTE, are getting increasingly desperate to justify it, and this is an example.

In spite of its title, this OpEd contains not a single word about neighborhoods. How about letting neighborhoods decide what is a “boon or bane” to them? Put it on the ballot.

The OpEd assumes that the MFTE is actually effective in its stated goal of “boost(ing) the number of apartments during a housing shortage.” This has never been demonstrated, and there are good reasons to think it is not true. It is just a gift of our taxes to rich developers.

The piece also claims that the MFTE reduces sprawl. Actually that is accomplished by zoning.

And the OpEd says the MFTE benefits tenants, but doesn’t say how.

The old saying about pigs is applicable here. No matter how much lipstick you put on a pig, it is still a pig.

This MFTE program should be repealed.

Bob Jacobs, Olympia

Restore the state’s liquor monopoly

2023 is now the deadliest year on record for Washington state in terms of vehicular collisions. It is also the worst year on record for multi-vehicle collisions that have completely blocked traffic on highways across the state, sometimes for hours or even days. More than 60% of these collisions have involved one or more drivers with a blood alcohol content (BAC) exceeding the official limit.

Washington has a drunk driver problem, and it is killing us.

In 2011, voters approved Initiative 1183, a ballot initiative to dismantle the state’s liquor monopoly. Prior to this repeal, the only place you could purchase alcohol stronger than a certain proof was at stores run by the Liquor Control Board. The LCB used metrics such as the number of alcohol-related deaths, injuries and crimes in a given census tract to determine the hours and locations of these stores, as well as what products could be sold in what stores. This acted as a dial the LCB could turn down in response to a recent surge in drunk-driving collisions.

Those liquor stores enjoyed the Washington State Patrol as their security guards, and this deterred underage drinkers from bribing patrons out in the parking lot to purchase on their behalf, as well as potential theft.

That’s all gone now. Alcohol-related collisions have risen year after year since I-1183 passed, culminating in what is now the deadliest year ever.

It is time to restore the state liquor monopoly.

David Bart, Olympia

Serious presidential debates needed

Emerging from my latest Fantasy Flight, I’m volunteering to moderate the next presidential debate. Since the presidency is the only office in America chosen by all eligible and interested voters, the job should be taken seriously and with dignity. My ground rules:

1. Moderator controls microphone switches so that only the person asked to speak can be heard without interruption.

2. Cameras cannot leave the speaker.

3. Each speaker will have three solo minutes to respond to the same specific questions covering topics voters say they care about.

4. First question: Why are you running and why should you be chosen?

5. The next questions will all begin with “What is your position on __ and what solutions do you offer?”

6. The topics: the economy, climate change/cnergy, abortion, southern border/immigration policy, crime and justice, education, the election system and security, health care, America’s role in the world and current crises, federal spending and deficit reduction..

7. Closing summary: What would your presidency look like?

This may seem unexciting, even boring, to those (primarily the media) who are more interested in discord, name calling and issue spinning than the substance voters deserve. We need to stop dumbing down our approach to elections and the ability of our amazing country to lead the world by living up to our cherished principles.

Dick Nichols, Olympia