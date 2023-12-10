Letter writers seek return to Christian compassion and ask people to make room for God

What happened to 'God is love' and 'Feed my lambs?'

I’ve recently seen some old TV shows where Christians were portrayed as caring, empathetic, inclusive, hopeful givers of grace. I was horrified to realize that this made me sad. I was watching old TV shows because the news was making me sad …

The old shows, of course, did not portray the way most of us actually lived — but they DID portray the way most of us thought we ought to live. It is sad beyond expression to realize that the group proclaiming their "Christianity" the loudest are NOT caring (see rhetoric surrounding programs for the poor), are NOT empathetic (no need to UNDERSTAND — just condemn and eliminate), are NOT hopeful (America is going "to the dogs"), and are certainly NOT grace-givers (rather name-callers, judgers, excluders, fear-mongers).

What about "God Is Love?" What about "Feed my lambs?" What about "Abundant Life?" I was raised with these Christian ideas. It’s going to be awfully hard to convince me that Jesus was pointing the way to hate, fear, selfishness, retribution, division, exclusion, and narrowness.

Debby Baugh, Springfield

Trump needs to let go of fantasy

In recent news coverage, former president Trump has continued to question the results of the 2020 election. If I may be so bold as to suggest that we compare 2020 to the 2000 election, between George W. Bush and Al Gore.

Like the 2020 election, in 2000 there were questions about the results, and, while I do not intend any allegations against either George Bush or Jeb, who was governor of Florida, we have to admit that the Florida vote was, to say the least, controversial. Recount after recount only caused further questions, until the Supreme Court stepped in and halted the recounts. While I do not question the motives nor the reasoning behind that decision, it must be acknowledged that, to this day, we do not know the true results of Florida's vote.

Yes, Al Gore did question the results of the election, with the Republicans loudly protesting his efforts, calling him a "Poor Loser" for questioning the results. What happened then is a stark contrast with Trump's actions, who after exhausting his options continues to cry foul, even though some of the judges were his appointees.

One can hardly imagine his reaction should he end up on the losing side in 2024. I was sick on Jan. 6, 2021, when I saw the events explode on TV, and should there be a repeat of 2021, I believe it would cause irreversible harm to our country.

Eldon Tate, Springfield

Is there room for God in your life?

Christmas is such a busy season. Ironic. Isn't it? Sometimes, we push God aside to get it all done.

The songwriter, Matt Maher, must have had an ah-ha moment when he posed an intriguing question. “Is there room in your heart for God to write His story?” It is a line from Make Room, the Christmas song by the musical group Casting Crowns.

We know room was made in a lowly stable in Bethlehem for the birth of the Christ Child over 2,000 years ago. But Maher’s fast-forward leap into the 21st century helps us ponder, “Am I carving out enough space for God to work His creativity in my life?”

Eager to enrich and bless our lives, God awaits an invitation. Take a time-out to push all the holiday hustle aside to welcome God in. You may receive your own ah-ha moment when you recognize His presence.

Working a lifetime in the creative community, I’ve collaborated with writers, art directors, journalists, graphic designers, cartoonists, musicians, photographers, and editors — We all yearn for the serendipitous moment of creativity. An idea begins to germinate. A concept is born. “Eureka!” A campaign becomes a reality. The camaraderie is therapeutic. In the end, we celebrate our collective spark. “Together we did it!”

Much more rewarding are the times when I ask God to be my creative director. Allowing God's creative reign in my heart always turns out better than being left to my own devices. The moment I realize God is with me, “Give Him Room!” I don’t grapple with life’s challenges alone. Wow! Those are the moments to cherish.

“God, stir my heart and write your story. The chapters of my life are much more colorful with you in them.”

Chuck Clore, Springfield

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Christian compassion still an ideal; make room for God: Letters