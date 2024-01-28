Letter: Yvonne Michelle Simmons made this world a better place

Note: Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame member Yvonne Michelle Simmons, Montgomery's long term girls basketball coach and teacher of George Washington Carver High School, passed away January 11 at age 70.

Longtime Craver girls basketball coach Yvonne Michelle Simmons passed away on Jan. 11.

Yvonne Michelle Simmons was one of the greatest friends one could have. As a native of Montgomery and graduate of Alabama State University, I knew Michelle since about 1976.

I thank you for your friendship, love and encouragement. You were a great mother figure, teacher/coach and advisor to me and all the many students and other people whose lives you encountered! You were the wind that help lift me from poverty and achieve my preordained destiny.

We all will miss you dearly but God called a timeout to relieve your earthly pain! You gave your best to help make this a better world, now take your seat and coach the Angels on God’s team.

So long Michelle. This veteran salutes you with one of my favorite poems.

'People Like Him' by Edgar Guest

People liked him, not becauseHe was rich or known to fame;He had never won applause/As a star in any game.His was not a brilliant style,His was not a forceful way,But he had a gentle smileAnd a kindly word to say.Never arrogant or proud,On he went with manner mild;Never quarrelsome or loud,Just as simple as a child;Honest, patient, brave and true:Thus he lived from day to day,Doing what he found to doIn a cheerful sort of way.Wasn't one to boast of goldOr belittle it with sneers,Didn't change from hot to cold,Kept his friends throughout the years,Sort of man you like to meetAny time or any place.There was always something sweetAnd refreshing in his face.Sort of man you'd like to be:Balanced well and truly square;Patient in adversity,Generous when his skies were fair.Never lied to friend or foe,Never rash in word or deed,Quick to come and slow to goIn a neighbor's time of need.Never rose to wealth or fame,Simply lived, and simply died,But the passing of his nameLeft a sorrow, far and wide.Not for glory he'd attained,Nor for what he had of pelf,Were the friends that he had gained,But for what he was himself.

Dave Williams, MSW, Author and Vietnam Veteran from Detroit, Michigan

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Letter: Yvonne Michelle Simmons made this world a better place